Ana Maria Peterson (née Alamo) passed away August 2, 2019, in the presence of her loving family, including her husband of 32 years, Kevin Peterson, and their children, Rebecca M. and Kevin A. Peterson. Also present was Rebecca's husband, Roby Lynn.
Ana was born on August 13, 1962, to Beatriz and Arturo Alamo in Miami, Florida. She attended Catholic schools until college, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems from Florida International University. It was during those college years that Ana met and married Kevin, the great love of her life. Together, they started a family. Ana’s career path eventually led to her becoming a Spanish teacher at River Trail Middle School, where she educated and enlightened students for more than 11 years.
Ana always had the biggest smile in the room; she brought the sunshine wherever she went. She truly cared for her students, always lending a sympathetic ear and striving to be someone they could trust. Ana loved spending time with her family and many friends, all of whom will miss the cheerful, warmhearted person she was.
In addition to her husband and children, Ana is survived by two sisters, Laura Krebs and Betty Alamo, and three brothers, Arturo, Andy, and Alex. She is also survived by a large, loving, extended family. She was predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law, Gustav Krebs.
Beloved by all, she will be greatly missed.
