Allen R. Bradley, 54, of Roswell, GA passed away on July 5, 2020 in a motorcycle accident while touring the Blue Ridge Parkway, TN. During his career, Allen was an award-winning salesman for medical and tech companies. He will be sorely missed by his former wife, Susan, and their three children: Brian, Benjamin, and Rebecca. He is also survived by his father and stepmother, Robert Bradley and Joan Eastman Bradley, his mother, Sara Carruthers, and brother, Rafael. Allen graduated from Falmouth, MA High School, 1984 and University of Massachusetts, Amherst, 1990. He was an avid soccer player and coached his children’s teams for many years. He participated in the Massachusetts National Guard and saw active service during the 1st Gulf War. Allen will be interred in the GA National Cemetery in Canton with honors in a family-only service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warriors Project or GoFundMe for the children of the deceased.
