Valedictorian — Patrick Wang will attend Washington University in St. Louis as a University Scholar in Medicine, and major in biology with a minor in anthropology. He is the son of Wei Lu and Qingchao Wang. Patrick is a National Merit Scholarship recipient, a two-time semifinalist in the U.S. Biology Olympiad, received the Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Award, and was runner up for the New York Times Editorial Contest.
Salutatorian — Albert Zhang will attend Harvard University and major in economics. He is the son of Xueqin Wang and Feng Zhang. Albert is a Coca Cola Scholarship regional finalist, STAR Student, National Coolidge Foundation Senator, Governor’s Honors Program participant, a three-time Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Award recipient, Boy Scouts of America Eagle Award, Student Council vice-president and a member of the Fulton County Youth Commission.
