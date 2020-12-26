Village Park Senior Living is counting down to opening one of its newest developments. Phase II of Village Park Alpharetta is on track for completion in Winter 2021. Village Park team members are walking through the newest addition and taking notes of final touch-ups. Appliances are currently moving into homes and landscaping is beginning throughout the community. With the expansion, current and future residents gain a wealth of new amenities including a florist shop, a café, a third courtyard, and pet parks. Read more