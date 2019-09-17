ROSWELL, Ga. — See Viking life re-enacted at the fifth annual Viking Encampment at Barrington Hall.
The free family-friendly event boasts several demonstrations of Viking ritual combat, crafts and camp life, complete with a Kid’s Zone for children.
Barrington Hall will host the free, two-day event on Sept. 28 and 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.
The Nordrike Vikingar Viking Living Historians will reenact events and tasks integral to Viking culture, including axe-throwing, receiving notice to assemble for battle, feasting with the community, and praying for blessing of the Norse gods.
Other demonstrations will include preparing for battle with traditional weapons, fighting techniques, clothing and crafts. The encampment leaders will choose their best warriors to lead the force and command their ships, giving historically accurate insight into how the Norse prepared for raiding and war.
Food and drink will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 770-640-3855 or email Bill Browning at wbrowning@roswellgov.com.
