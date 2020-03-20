GEORGIA. — Qualifying for several local, state and federal races has ended. By order of the governor, the primary election has been moved back to May 19 to coincide with the state’s Presidential Primary. All ballots already cast in early voting for the original March 24 primary will be counted, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Here is a list of qualified candidates and the offices up for election:
U.S. Senate
May 19 is the primary date for one of Georgia’s senate seats. Incumbent Sen. David Perdue is uncontested on the Republican side, while several Democratic candidates will compete to challenge him. Another candidate is running as a Libertarian.
• David Perdue (R)
• Sarah Riggs Amico (D)
• Marckeith DeJesus (D)
• James Knox (D)
• Tricia Carpenter McCracken (D)
• Jon Ossoff (D)
• Maya Dillard Smith (D)
• Teresa Tomlinson (D)
• Shane Hazel (Libertarian)
For the seat occupied by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, there will be no vote on May 19. Instead, a nonpartisan primary will be held Nov. 3. All candidates will appear on the same ballot, and if no candidate receives a majority, there will be a runoff between the top two finishers on Jan. 5, 2021.
• Doug Collins (R)
• Derrick Grayson (R)
• Annette Davis Jackson (R)
• Wayne Johnson (R)
• Kelly Loeffler (R)
• Kandiss Taylor (R)
• Deborah Jackson (D)
• Jamesia James (D)
• Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D)
• Matt Lieberman (D)
• Joy Slade (D)
• Ed Tarver (D)
• Raphael Warnock (D)
• Richard Winfield (D)
• Brian Slowinski (Libertarian)
• Al Bartell (Independent)
• Allen Buckley (Independent)
• Michael Greene (Independent)
• Valencia Stoval (Independent)
• John Fortuin (Green)
• Rod Mack (Write-in)
U.S. House
Several Republicans qualified to challenge Rep. Lucy McBath, including former Rep. Karen Handel. McBath, a Democrat, unseated Handel in 2018.
• Mykel Barthelemy (R)
• Karen Handel (R)
• Blake Harbin (R)
• Joe Profit (R)
• Paulette Smith (R)
• Lucy McBath (D)
State Senate
In District 21, incumbent State Sen. Brandon Beach of Alpharetta is facing a Republican primary challenge from Woodstock businessman Michael Caldwell. The district covers north Alpharetta, all of Milton and much of Cherokee County. No one filed on the Democratic ticket.
In District 56, incumbent Republican State Sen. John Albers is running with no opposition in the primary. This fall, he will face Democrat Sarah Beeson, who is also unopposed in the primary. District 56 includes Roswell, southern portions of Alpharetta and Milton, and roughly the area west of Jones Bridge Road in Johns Creek.
State House
In House District 47, incumbent Republican Rep. Jan Jones of Milton is unopposed in the primary. Democrat Anthia Owens Carter also faces no opposition in the primary. District 47 includes all of Milton and portions of north Roswell and west Alpharetta.
House District 48, which includes most of Roswell and southern portions of Alpharetta, will have no contested primary. Incumbent Mary Robichaux, a Democrat, will face a challenge this fall from Republican Betty Price, who lost the seat in 2018.
District 49, which includes most of Alpharetta and a sliver of northwest Johns Creek, incumbent Republican State Rep. Chuck Martin is unopposed in the primary. There will be a Democratic primary to determine who he will face this fall.
• Jason Hayes (D)
• Ken Lawler (D)
Fulton County School Board
(Non-partisan)
In District 1, which covers much of west Roswell, incumbent Katha Stuart is unopposed.
Fulton County Commission District 2
Republican incumbent Bob Ellis faces no primary challenge for his district seat, which represents Milton and large portions of Alpharetta, Roswell and Sandy Springs. Ellis will square off in November against Democrat Justin Holsomback, who is also unopposed in the May 19 primary.
Sheriff
• Walter Calloway (D)
• Myron Freeman (D)
• Theodore Jackson (Incumbent, D)
• Pat Labat (D)
• Charles Rambo (D)
Judge of the Probate Court
• Tim Curtin
• Kenya Johnson
• Diane Weinberg
Uncontested Races
The following incumbents will run uncontested.
• Clerk of the Superior Court:
Tina Robinson (D)
• Tax Commissioner: Arthur Ferdinand (D)
• State Court Judges: Diane Bessen, Jane Morrison, Myra Dixon, John Mather, Susan Edlein, Patsy Porter, Wesley Tailor
• Solicitor General: Keith Gammage (D)
