FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Some Forsyth County groups dependent on interaction are turning to online services to stay in touch.

For those who depend upon weekly in-person meetings, religious services and networking for business, Zoom Video Communications has become a crucial part of keeping residents in touch.

Twelve Step recovery programs are adopting the service to gather people online for face-to-face interaction.

Al-Anon, a fellowship for families and friends of alcoholics, has had electronic and phone meetings in addition to face-to-face meetings. Adding video conferencing meetings was a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Al-Anon has had online meetings for quite a while,” said Mona Dougherty, senior communications specialist at Al-Anon Family Group Headquarters.

Alcoholics Anonymous states on its website that by attending digital meetings, group members can focus on the organization’s primary purpose: to carry its message of recovery to the alcoholic who still suffers and that some groups are utilizing digital platforms such as Zoom, Google Hangouts, or conducting conference calls.

Zoom is not the only online platform in use.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) has been using Virtual Studio, an online platform within the WW app to keep members in contact with each other. Instead of venturing out, members are free to participate in meetings by using their phone or computer to share in weight loss successes and personalized coaching. The only significant difference is weighing-in at home rather than in person.

To keep members of the business community in touch, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce is hosting networking events and programs on Bluejeans. The March Power Networking Lunch was held on the platform.

“Last week our innovative staff designed a Click to Connect program to allow our Power Networking Lunch regulars to continue to pitch their products and services in a virtual environment and we had over 20 participants, Chamber Chairman Carter Patterson said. “While my first inclination is to think that this program may just be temporary, our world has changed, and as such, virtual meetings may become more mainstream.”