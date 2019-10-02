ATLANTA – Georgia House Speaker Pro-Tempore Jan Jones (R-Milton) has applied to Gov. Brian Kemp for the appointment to succeed U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.
“If given the honor of serving our great state in the U.S. Senate, I will work tirelessly as your partner on behalf of all Georgians in support of conservative policies that will bring greater prosperity and opportunity,” Jones wrote in a letter to Kemp. “No one will outwork me as I fight for votes alongside Sen. Perdue and President Trump in all corners of the state for the 2020 election — and then proudly share a ticket with you in 2022.”
Jones, the highest-ranking female legislator in the history of the Georgia General Assembly, said her family has experienced the American dream of each generation doing better than the one before.
“Our challenge now is to make improvements on this success story,” she said. “I know conservative governance provides the best means for a higher quality of life and prosperity for Georgia families. And I know government should seek to strengthen families, not replace them, and encourage self-reliance, not undermine it.”
