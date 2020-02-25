FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County will host an open house to gather feedback from residents, business owners and property owners on south Forsyth’s commercial design standards and branding proposal. This is the third in a series to help create a unified concept for the area.
The open house will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at the Sharon Forks Public Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road. During the drop-in open house meeting, attendees can view draft design requirements, ask questions and comment on the concepts presented by staff and the project’s consultant.
The preliminary standards and marketing brand are being created to help support a stronger identity for south Forsyth. The branding portion of the south Forsyth design initiative will include a logo and tagline as well as other marketing recommendations to help identify the area. The recommendations will help support a brand style as part of a larger placemaking initiative currently underway. The design standards will specifically focus on non-residential uses along commercial corridors, which will include both architectural and landscape-based elements.
The design initiative is part of a subarea planning process outlined in the county’s Comprehensive Plan based on the character area map, which serves as a guide for directing growth and land use change over time. The purpose of the project is to recommend designs considered appropriate by the community in the southern portion of the county to enhance localized identity and character in this area.
The Comprehensive Plan contemplates additional subarea planning processes in the future based on board direction.
The approximate boundaries for this portion of Forsyth County are Ga. 400 to the west, McGinnis Ferry Road to the south and north of Ga. 20 on the northern boundary. To learn more about the south Forsyth design standards and branding proposals, please visit https://bit.ly/2SXKxUh.
