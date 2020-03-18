NORTH FULTON, Ga. — State Sen. Brandon Beach (District 21) announced Wednesday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Beach represents portions of Milton, Alpharetta and Cherokee County.
Beach released a statement Wednesday that he had tested positive for the virus and he will quarantine inside his home for at least the next 14 days. The statement said he was last at the Capitol for Monday’s special session.
“After experiencing a fever and cough, I sought medical attention last week,” Beach said in the statement. “The diagnosis I was given was not coronavirus, but I did get tested for it on Saturday. With medication, I felt better by Monday and thought I was in the clear. Today, however, my test came back positive.”
Beach said he is at home and still suffering from a fever and cough. He is “following doctor’s orders” to stay away from the hospital until it becomes difficult to breathe.
“I know many Georgians are praying hard as we weather this crisis together, and frankly, I’d ask that they pray for me, as well as all the others in our state who are going through this right now — and those who soon will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.