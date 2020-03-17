FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga.—Forsyth County residents will find themselves with numerous candidates for county, state and federal positions. Qualifying for the 2020 election ended March 6.
Several current elected officials are running unopposed in the May 19 primary which will determine party candidates for the Nov. 3 general election. The last day to register for voting in the primary is April 20. Advance voting will take place April 27 to May 1; May 4-9; and May 11-May 15.
Here are the candidates who qualified:
U.S. Senate
Incumbent Sen. David Perdue is uncontested on the Republican side. Several Democratic candidates will compete to challenge him in the fall. Another candidate is running as a Libertarian.
• Sen. David Perdue (incumbent), Republican
• James Knox, Democrat
• Teresa Tomlinson, Democrat
• Shane Hazel, Libertarian
• Sarah Riggs Amico, Democrat
• Marckeith DeJesus, Democrat
• Tricia Carpenter McCracken, Democrat
• Jon Ossoff, Democrat
• Maya Dillard Smith, Democrat
U.S. Senate
For the seat occupied by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, there will be no vote on May 19. Instead, a nonpartisan primary will be held Nov. 3. All candidates will appear on the same ballot, and if no candidate receives a majority, there will be a runoff between the top two finishers on Jan. 5, 2021.
• Sen. Kelly Loeffler (incumbent), Republican
• Doug Collins, Republican
• Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Democrat
• Richard Dien Winfield, Democrat
• Allen Buckley, Independent
• Derrick Grayson, Republican
• Annette Davis Jackson, Republican
• A. Wayne Johnson, Republican
• Kandiss Taylor, Republican
• Deborah Jackson, Democrat
• Jamesia James, Democrat
• Matt Lieberman, Democrat
• Joy Felicia Slade, Democrat
• Ed Tarver, Democrat
• Raphael Warnock, Democrat
• Brian Slowinski, Libertarian
• Al Bartell, Independent
• Michael Todd Greene, Independent
• Valenica Stovall, Independent
• John “Green” Fortuin, Green Party
• Rod Mack, Write-in
U.S. House of Representatives, District 7
• Mark Gonsalves, Republican
• Lynne Homrich, Republican
• Renee Unterman, Republican
• Carolyn Bourdeaux, Democrat
• Rich McCormick, Republican
• Lisa Noel Babbage, Republican
• Zachary Kennemore, Republican
• Eugene Yu, Republican
• John Eaves, Democrat
• Nabliah Islam, Democrat
• Zahra Karinshak, Democrat
• Brenda Lopez Romero, Democrat
• Rashid Malik, Democrat
U.S. House of Representatives, District 9
• Michael Boggus, Republican
• Andrew Clyde, Republican
• Matt Gurtler, Republican
• Maria Strickland, Republican
• Kevin Tanner, Republican
• Ethan Underwood, Republican
• Devin Pandy, Democrat
• Paul Broun, Republican
• Kellie Weeks, Republican
• John K. Wilkinson, Republican
• Brooke Siskin, Democrat
• Dan Wilson, Democrat
State Senate, District 27
• Sen. Greg Dolezal (incumbent), Republican
• Brooke Griffiths, Democrat
State Senate, District 51
• Sen. Steve Gooch (incumbent), Republican
• June Krise, Democrat
State House, District 9
• Clint Smith, Republican
• Will Wade, Republican
• Steve Leibel, Republican
• Zach Tumlin, Republican
• Sharon Ravert, Democrat
• Doug Sherrill, Republican
• Tyler Tolin, Republican
State House, District 22
• Rep. Wes Cantrell (incumbent), Republican
• Charles Ravencraft, Democrat
• Bobbi Simpson, Democrat
State House, District 24
• Rep. Sheri Gillian (incumbent), Republican
• Natalie Bucsko, Democrat
State House, District 25
• Todd Jones (incumbent), Republican
• Christa Olenczak, Democrat
State House, District 26
• Lauren McDonald III, Republican
• Jason Boskey, Democrat
Forsyth County Board of Education
District 3
• Tom Cleveland (incumbent), Republican
• Barry S. Herrin, Republican
District 4
• Darla Sexton Light, (incumbent),
Republican
District 5
• Lindsey Adams, Republican
• Bibi Lopez, Republican
Forsyth County Commissioner
District 2
• Alfred John, Republican
District 4
• Cindy Jones Mills (incumbent), Republican
• Kenny Anderson, Republican
• Amy Barfield, Republican
• Brandy Bevis, Republican
District 5
• Laura Semanson (incumbent), Republican
Forsyth County Sheriff
• Ron H. Freeman (incumbent), Republican
Forsyth County Coroner
• Paul W. Holbrook, Republican
• Ted Paxton, Republican
Clerk of Superior Court
• Greg G. Allen
Tax Commissioner
• Matthew C. Ledbetter
Judge of Probate Court
• Daisy Weeks-Marisko
Chief Magistrate
• Walker H. Bramblett
Chief Judge, State Court
of Forsyth County
• T. Russell McClelland III
