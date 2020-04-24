ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The U.S. Postal Service confirmed Friday that two employees at the Alpharetta Post Office have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A spokesman confirmed that one of the employees works inside the building on Bluegrass Parkway. The location of the second employee was not disclosed. Alpharetta has three USPS offices. The others are on Old Milton Parkway and on Webb Bridge Road.
In a statement issued following inquiries to its Atlanta office, the Postal Service said it believes the risk is low for employees who work at the Alpharetta Post Office, but it will keep employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority,” the statement read. “To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
— Patrick Fox
