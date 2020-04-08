GEORGIA — Local police are working to alert the community to new scams criminals are using to take advantage of people’s fears and insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal Communications Commission issued new consumer guidelines, which can be found at fcc.gov/covid-scams.
“I don’t know that we’ve seen anything locally yet, but with the way everything has evolved nationwide, we know it’s going to come,” Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons said. “We’re trying to ramp up the public awareness that this is going to happen.”
New scams include promises of home testing kits or coronavirus cures and can take the form of robocalls, emails or text messages.
There is currently no cure or vaccine for COVID-19, although there is preliminary evidence some existing drugs may help reduce symptoms. For the latest reliable information about testing and treatment, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus, and if you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing speak to a healthcare provider.
One hoax falsely claims that the government will order a mandatory national two-week quarantine and instructs you to go out and stock up on supplies. The messages can appear to be from a “next door neighbor.”
Another scam appears as though the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services informs recipients that they must take a “mandatory online COVID-19 test” with a link. Some consumer scams may pretend to sell face masks or hand sanitizer.
Fraudsters are also preying on financial fears tied to the pandemic, with robocalls promoting work-from-home opportunities, student loan repayment plans and debt consolidation offers. Small businesses are being targeted as well as consumers.
Many consumers will receive checks as part of the federal government response to the coronavirus. The Treasury Department expects most people will receive their payments within three weeks, via direct-deposit information the department has on file from prior tax filings.
“The government is not going to ask you for your bank account information to give you your assistance check,” Parsons said. “That’s just not how the process works.”
These scam techniques aren’t revolutionary, but anxiety surrounding the coronavirus may make some people easier targets than they otherwise would be. Parsons said the police just want people to take basic precautions.
“These kind of things have been going on for years,” Parsons said. “We want to get the word out to expect that same kind of activity around the virus to make sure people aren’t being taken advantage of.”
To protect yourself from these and other scams do not respond to calls or texts from unknown or suspicious numbers and never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages or over the phone.
Robocalls may pretend to be part of the federal government, the World Health Organization or a charity organization. The best thing to do in this case is hang up and call the phone number listed on the company or government agency’s website.
The same goes for links, Parsons said. Rather than clicking on a link in an email or text message, type out the address yourself to ensure you go to a legitimate site. If a friend sends you a text with a suspicious link that seems out of character, call them to make sure they weren’t hacked.
Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately. If you think you’ve been a victim of a coronavirus scam, contact law enforcement immediately.
“We have officers working 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Parsons said. “We’re ready to respond to whatever comes up. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us and ask for help if you need it. We understand that these are very challenging times and stressful times for everybody, and we’re trying to do our part to ease community fears.”
