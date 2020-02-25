FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – The Forsyth County Department of Engineering will host two open house meetings for residents who want to learn more about two upcoming road projects.
A public information open house will be held to receive community input on a planning study for Ga. 9, from Ga. 306 to Ga. 369. The Ga. 9 Corridor Study is a Regional Transportation Planning Study. The purpose of the study is to develop viable, multimodal and cost-effective mobility solutions and to study the feasibility of short-range and long-range alternatives in improving the efficiency, operations and safety of the corridor.
Residents are invited to attend the informal open house from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 26, at Coal Mountain Elementary School, 3455 Coal Mountain Drive. Engineering staff will be available to answer questions.
On Feb. 27, residents can learn more about the upcoming widening of Old Atlanta Road from James Burgess Road to St. Marlo Country Club Parkway. Aerial representations of the right-of-way plans for the project will be available during the informal open house from 6 to 8 p.m. on at Daves Creek Elementary School, 3740 Melody Mizer Lane. Engineering staff will be available to answer questions.
Written statements concerning the Old Atlanta Road widening project will be accepted until March 15. Written statements may be submitted to: Denise Farr, Capital Improvements Program Project Manager Forsyth County Engineering Department, 110 E. Main St., Suite 120
Cumming, Georgia 30040.
Project displays used at the public information open houses will be available for review at the Forsyth County Engineering Department, 110 E. Main St., Suite 120.
“We know there will be a great deal of interest in both of these road projects and we are glad to have this opportunity to meet with residents to hear from them and provide them with an update,” said Forsyth County Director of Engineering John Cunard.
