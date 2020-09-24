NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The North Fulton Improvement Network, formerly the North Fulton Poverty Task Force, will begin a series of free, online workshops featuring subject-matter experts this week.
The series begins at 10 a.m., Sept. 24 with Alex Ruder of Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta presenting “Workforce Resilience in North Fulton Post-COVID.” Ruder will discuss what the workforce will look like in a post-COVID economy and offer strategies for moving beyond the pandemic. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/fireside-chat-series-part-1-workforce-resilience-in-nf-post-covid-registration-119145548543.
North Fulton Improvement Network aims to address the challenges some residents face to live in the area. Their focuses include affordable housing, child wellbeing, income and workforce development, transportation and food insecurity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.