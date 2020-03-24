The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in plans by cities to launch a campaign for the 2020 Census.
Local coordinators are trying to get the word out that, for now, most of their efforts are aimed at printed and online campaigns.
Steven Wardrup, GIS manager with the City of Alpharetta, said local governments rely heavily on accurate census counts to qualify for federal and state funding. He encouraged everyone to fill out their census forms they received in the mail.
Nationwide, 79.3 percent of households that received a 2010 Census mail questionnaire completed it and mailed it back.
“I got mine yesterday and it took me about five minutes to fill out,” Wardrup said.
