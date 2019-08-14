NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Qualifying for municipal elections in Milton, Alpharetta and Roswell is days away.
The qualifying period, Aug. 19-23, is set by state law. However, the law allows cities some leeway to determine which days to allow filings. Qualifying must be for at least three days but no more than five.
Three seats are up for election on the Milton City Council in the Nov. 5 general election. The seats include District 1/Post 2, District 2/Post 2 and District 3/Post 2.
Milton qualifying takes place Aug. 20-23. Candidates must file with the city clerk at City Hall between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The qualifying fee is $390.
Candidates are required to have lived in the city for at lest one year, live in the district in which they are seeking election and are required to live in that district for at least six months.
Four at-large seats are up for election this year in Roswell, and candidates have a five-day window to file. Qualifying runs Aug. 19-23, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The four seats up for election in Roswell are: Post 1, currently held by Marcelo Zapata; Post 2, currently held by Mike Palermo; Post 3, previously held by Sean Groer; and municipal court judge, currently held by Brian Hansford. Groer resigned from his seat Aug. 11, because his family moved out of town.
Roswell qualifying fees are $540 for council seats and $1,386 for municipal judge.
For more information and to qualify, visit roswellgov.com, call 770-594-6280 or email the city clerk at mpress@roswellgov.com.
Meanwhile, Alpharetta has set Aug. 19-21 — three days — for qualifying in municipal elections. Candidates may file at City Hall on those days from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters will cast ballots for mayor and three council seats, all of them at-large.
Alpharetta’s three council seats are: Post 4, currently held by John Hipes; Post 5, currently held by Jason Binder; and Post 6, currently held by Dan Merkel. All three have announced plans to seek another term.’
Mayor Jim Gilvin has likewise declared his intention to run.
Alpharetta mayoral candidates must pay a qualifying fee of $900, and candidates for City Council must pay a qualifying fee of $450.
To be eligible for office in either city, candidates must:
• Meet the requirements of a qualified voter in the city
• Be at least 21 years old prior to the election date
• Continue to reside in the city during the seat’s term
Roswell requires candidates to have been a bona fide resident of the city for at least one year prior to the Nov. 5 election. Alpharetta has a residency requirement of six months.
