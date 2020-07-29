JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the death of nearly 30 geese at a Johns Creek apartment complex July 15 in a suspected case of poisoning.
Johns Creek police first responded to the Estates at Johns Creek July 15 after several residents called reporting dead geese on the grounds.
“It was horrendous,” said Amanda Seamon, a longtime resident at the complex. “It was literally like a murder scene.”
According to police, the assistant manager initially told them that management had ordered the geese be put down and removed because they had overpopulated the area. She told police they had plans for the geese to be removed, and police left the scene.
About 20 minutes later, police were dispatched to the scene again when they were notified of more dead geese found on the property and that children were playing with the carcasses.
This time, the assistant manager told police that management had not ordered the geese killed, contrary to her earlier statement.
Police, accompanied by the assistant manager, spoke with a maintenance man at the complex, who told them that the preceding night, he had encountered a man on the grounds claiming to be a “goose catcher.” The maintenance man said the goose catcher told him that he fed the geese something that would make them sleep, and he would be back the next day to retrieve their bodies.
The maintenance man said he assumed the man had permission to be on the property, but he did not know his name, although he could identify him if he saw him again.
Police later spoke with the complex manager who denied ordering anyone to attend to the geese. She said she walked around the grounds earlier that morning and noticed nothing amiss with the geese.
By afternoon, police had counted 27 dead geese. The bodies were removed by officers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for testing.
Johns Creek Police Public Information Officer Todd Hood said he’s never seen a case like this before. and the department has turned over the investigation to Georgia DNR.
“We’re just supplementing any investigative needs the Georgia DNR may request,” Hood said. “Looking at the circumstances and what it involved, obviously they’re the better agency to deal with that type of investigation.”
Seamon, who has lived at the complex for 14 years, said she wondered why anyone would want to get rid of the geese in the first place.
“They’re like family,” Seamon said. “Other residents would say the same thing. We never saw them as a problem. They’re a great feature of living here because they come back every year.”
Canada geese are protected by state and federal law under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. It is illegal to hunt or kill the birds most of the year. No days during the spring or summer are part of the open season for hunting the geese.
Violations of the law are punishable by up to $100,000 for an individual or $200,000 for an organization and up to one year in prison.
