NORTH FULTON, Ga. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Georgia, local police and fire departments have been taking steps to keep themselves and their residents safe.
Cities have been following CDC guidelines for law enforcement, which includes general instructions, such as maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet, practicing proper hand hygiene and not touching the face with unwashed hands. They are also following specialized guidelines to work with trained emergency medical services to assess and transport any suspected COVID-19 patients encountered while on duty. Any law enforcement officers who must come in contact with someone who may have COVID-19 is instructed to wear personal protective equipment, such as an N-95 mask, disposable examination gloves and eye protection.
Several cities are also now screening their health-related 911 calls with additional questions to determine if COVID-19 might be a risk before sending responders.
Alpharetta
Alpharetta has not changed its public safety services but has amped up its health and safety efforts for staff and citizens.
“If you have an emergency, if you need us, we are responding,” said Public Affairs Coordinator James Cheatham. “As you can imagine, community-related events have been canceled as we are following social distancing and shelter-at-home guidelines.”
If a citizen calls 911, they can expect dispatchers to ask additional questions to identify possible exposure issues first responders may face. Alpharetta will send someone with personal protective clothing in response to medical calls to gather more information before the rest of the crew follows, if needed, Cheatham said.
“Basically, all of this is to limit exposure to as few people as possible,” he said. “We take all the temperature of all personnel when reporting on duty.”
Alpharetta currently employs 115 police officers, 15 civilian employees, 99 firefighters and 30 911 communications officers.
The best way citizens can support first responders is to follow CDC guidelines, which can help everyone get through the pandemic in less time with fewer casualties, Cheatham said.
People can also help by donating to local nonprofits and organizations, such as food banks.
“Our community is amazing and very supportive,” Cheatham said. “Alpharetta is a great place to serve and that has not changed with COVID-19.”
Milton
Milton also has taken steps to protect its first responders and public safety personnel.
For any sick calls, Milton limits the number of people who go in and sends one person to do an assessment in full personal protective equipment to determine what further action is needed, said Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Marietta.
“Unless the need is urgent, Milton police officers are staging for fire/EMS personnel to do the initial assessment and determine if they are needed on general sick calls,” he said.
Milton police have also started taking some reports over the phone as well as temporarily halting all non-crime-related fingerprinting.
The new guidelines effect 64 personnel in Milton’s fire department and nearly 50 in its police department.
There are also additional ways citizens can help unburden emergency medical services, Marietta said.
“From an EMS perspective, it is also beneficial if citizens call their own physician or one of the COVID hotlines if they have questions about symptoms and what to do next,” he said. “They shouldn’t call 911 unless they are having an emergency.”
Per CDC, in the case of COVID-19, symptoms include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or bluish lips or face.
Marietta said he believes in the resiliency of the Milton community and for people to follow social distancing to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Roswell
Some Roswell citizens have stepped up to help their city during a global shortage of protective gear.
In late March, the city put out a call for N-95 masks and meals for its first responders across its social media channels. The response has been generous, said Roswell Communications Specialist Karen Zitomer.
“The outpouring for the community has been incredible, and we are so thankful for their support and aid during these difficult times,” Zitomer said on March 31. “We have received approximately 50-70 masks and more than 60 donated meals for our 911 Center, police and fire.”
Those masks and meals will go to the city’s approximately 210 firefighters and 133 sworn police offices.
Other precautions Roswell is taking in line with its pandemic plan includes screening 911 calls to protect paramedics, having patients meet providers outside when possible and limiting patient contact with the first arriving unit, Zitomer said.
During the pandemic, Roswell citizens can also request safety checks on high-risk patients. Police officers will check on the health and safety of those individuals and can provide information on obtaining groceries, medication and transportation.
But for now, Zitomer said, the best way citizens can help, aside from donations, is to follow recommendations to flatten the curve of coronavirus infections.
Roswell is still accepting N-95 mask and food donations for its first responders. To provide aid, request a safety check or find out more about Roswell’s pandemic response, visit roswellgov.com/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.