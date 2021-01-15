ATLANTA — Nearly 10 months to the day Gov. Brian Kemp urged all schools to close because of COVID-19 fears, he used his annual state address to praise educators and others who remain committed to students in the midst of a persistent pandemic.
“In a day and age where so much is thrown at [school staff] on the front lines…the burdens of remote learning, social distancing, wearing a mask, [and] adapting to the new normal," Kemp said, “the great men and women running Georgia's schools didn't miss a beat.”
During the Jan. 14 State of the State address before the Georgia Legislature, Kemp stuck to his promise of no furloughs, layoffs or budget cuts to education in fiscal year 2022. He also renewed his pledge to help schools re-open and remain open safely.
Kemp noted the state has already spent $30 million on student technology upgrades, $19 million to support childcare for working parents, and provided 8.3 million units of personal protective equipment to school systems during the pandemic.
Along with State School Superintendent Richard Woods, Kemp promised a one-time, $1,000 bonus payment to every K-12 public school teacher and staff member in the state at a total cost of nearly $240 million.
Kemp’s proposed budget did not include providing the remaining $2,000 of a promised $5,000 raise which he advocated for during his campaign in 2018.
The $1,000 bonus payments will be provided through two sources — approximately $60 million from the Governor's Office and approximately $180 million from the CARES 2 (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) federal stimulus passed by Congress in December.
Last May, the Georgia Department of Education received $411 million for public schools in the first round of CARES Act funding. Georgia is expected to receive nearly $1.9 billion for K-12 education through the second stimulus bill. The second round will be allocated this spring, with a portion set aside for the bonus payments.
A spokesperson for the state education department said bonus payments are not required or specifically covered under the CARES 2 funds, but were confirmed to be an allowable expenditure under federal rules.
"Our teachers and school staff have done extraordinary work in the last 10 months," Woods said. "At the onset of the pandemic, they essentially reinvented the educational delivery system in the space of a weekend, and since then have continued to show up for their students, whether virtually or in-person.
In addition to teachers and paraprofessionals, nearly all school-based staff across the state’s 181 public school systems are eligible for the bonus, including school counselors, psychologists, therapists, school nurses, custodians, bus drivers, nutrition staff, media specialists, clerical staff and administrative assistants, principals and assistant principals.
Woods said the funds will be allocated to school districts and must be spent on the bonus payments.
“This is about restoring hope for our educational workforce during these unprecedented times,” Woods said. “And we must continue to invest in the people who directly serve students and make our education system run."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.