JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — After years of delay, the Johns Creek City Council placed improvements to its busiest intersection on the front burner.
With around 100,000 cars a day passing through, the intersection of Medlock Bridge and State Bridge roads has been in line for improvements since passage of the transportation sales tax, or TSPLOST, four years ago, but delays have kept shovels at bay.
The transportation sales tax included 16 Tier 1 projects, all considered the highest priority and could be funded even if sales tax revenue fell under projections.
Alhough bumps along the way have delayed many of Johns Creek’s TSPLOST projects, the council has made significant progress over the past year.
Four projects are now in the construction stage, and Public Works anticipates the council will cut the ribbon on three of them by the end of year.
Six more projects are in the right-of-way acquisition stage. For all but one of those projects, the city anticipates considering a construction contract by the end of 2020.
Three projects are in the engineering stage, which includes the initial conceptual design, public input gathering and more detailed engineering designs.
However, as of the Feb. 24 City Council work session, four projects were “on hold,” meaning little work has been done since the 2016 referendum.
“We’re going round and round, which it feels like we have been for the about three years now,” Mayor Mike Bodker said.
The widening of Medlock Bridge Road, or Ga. 141, has been put on hold from the beginning. Bodker has said repeatedly he is not interested in having that discussion until they have decided on a long-term plan for the intersection with State Bridge Road and coordinated with Forsyth County to the north and Peachtree Corners to the south to prevent a bottleneck.
Plans for a new road in Technology Park were floated in September 2018 but met with pushback from neighboring residents and Alcon Laboratories. The project was then put on hold.
There has been little discussion on widening the northern part of Jones Bridge Road. At the recent work session, some council members indicated they were open to intersection improvements along the corridor, but still skeptical of a wholesale widening.
“There are options to phase almost all of these projects in different ways,” Public Works Director Lynette Baker said. “That’s what staff wants to spend the next two-to-three months working through, putting together a really nice presentation so we can really understand how to prioritize.”
Back in December 2018, the Public Works Department presented five alternatives for the intersection of Medlock Bridge and State Bridge.
The staff’s recommendation was a Thru-U design, also known as Median U-Turns or Michigan Lefts. In this model, travelers turning left move straight through the main intersection, make a U-turn at a smaller light and then take a right back at the main intersection. The lanes are designed to hold cars waiting to turn left, and the signals are timed to maximize the number of cars moving at once.
The department has spent the last year working on a short-term solution for the intersection, but now the council indicated it is ready to reconsider the options for more complex upgrades. The council members also planned to rank the remaining “on hold” projects at their retreat later this year.
“My hope is that we will come out of the retreat, somehow get on the same page as a group and recognize that we have certain responsibilities to what was voted on in 2016,” Bodker said.
