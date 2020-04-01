GEORGIA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday afternoon a statewide shelter-in-place order is being drafted to go into effect Friday and all K-12 schools will remain closed through the academic year.
The shelter-in-place order will be in place from April 3-13.
Kemp said models projecting the spread of COVID-19 have changed dramatically over the last 48 hours, and the CDC announced those infected with the virus could be spreading it earlier than believed and without being symptomatic.
Kemp said the order will allow the state’s hospitals to better prepare for an influx of patients and help to “flatten the curve.”
As of noon Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Health reported 4,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 139 deaths statewide. Fulton County has the most reported cases of all Georgia counties with 624, and there have been 19 deaths.
Over 360 confirmed cases are being reported in Dekalb County with four deaths. Forsyth County has 48 cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.