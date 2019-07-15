FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County issued property assessments June 18, but with the number of exemptions passed year last, many homeowners still have questions about their valuations.
In 2018, North Fulton voters overwhelmingly passed ballot measures that gave local homeowners a break on property assessments this year and some predictability on future value increases.
Residents in Alpharetta, Milton, Johns Creek and Roswell can now benefit from a floating homestead exemption that will reset property assessments on owner-occupied homes from their current taxable value to their lowest level since 2016.
From that point forward, the taxable value on these homes can only rise each year by 3 percent or the cost of living rate, whichever is lower. A similar cap was created for homes in the Fulton County School District.
For property owners that already had homestead exemptions, the new cap should be applied automatically. However, this change may not be apparent in the property assessments that were just mailed out.
The overall property value listed at the top of the notice will be a new 2019 valuation, not the lowest of the last three years. However, the floating exemption should be reflected in the chart at the bottom of the page, where the exemptions of each taxing government are noted.
“The way they facilitated holding the values down to the lowest of the last three years is by upping their exemptions,” Johns Creek Finance Director Jeff Bohm said. “That’s how they did it. It’s not as transparent unfortunately.”
If a property owner does not believe their assessment reflects the correct value of their property, they can appeal their assessment. The deadline for appeals is August 2. Appeals can be submitted at fultonasssor.org, by mail or delivered to one of Fulton County’s offices.
Property owners whose 2018 has not yet been resolved can still choose to submit a new appeal for their 2019 values.
While the new exemptions will save North Fulton homeowners from skyrocketing appraisals, the Fulton property tax process still has significant room for improvement.
The floating homestead exemption was created in response to widespread “sticker shock” in 2017 when two-third of Fulton County homeowners saw their property values rise by more than 13 percent.
The 2019 assessments were sent out nearly two months after the internal deadline the appraisers set for themselves. The county is also still working to implement improvements that were identified as needed in 2017, like instituting a market-based valuation process, hiring a deputy chief appraiser and working to streamline the exemption process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.