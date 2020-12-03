FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting for the Jan. 5 General Election and Special Election runoffs begins Dec. 14 in Fulton County and will run through Dec. 30.
Voters can cast their ballots in person each weekday, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 14-23. Extended polling hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be available Dec. 28-30.
Saturday voting will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 and Dec. 26. Polls will also be open Sunday, Dec. 27 from noon to 6 p.m.
Early voting locations in North Fulton include; Alpharetta Branch Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta; East Roswell Branch Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell; Johns Creek Environmental Campus, 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta; Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton; Northeast Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek; Park Place at Newtown, 3125 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek; Robert E. Fulton Ocee Library, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek; Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street, Roswell.
Residents can also cast their ballot at one the county’s voting mobile units, which will be in North Fulton during advanced voting. The trucks will be in North Fulton at the following dates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
- Dec. 15: Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek
- Dec. 16: Hopewell Baptist Church, 15730 Hopewell Road, Alpharetta
- Dec. 17: St. James United Methodist Church, 3000 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta
- Dec. 18: Johns Creek United Methodist, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek
- Dec. 21: Alpharetta Crabapple Government Center, 12624 Broadwell Road, Alpharetta
- Dec. 22: Roswell Community Center, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell
- Dec. 28: North River Baptist Church, 12090 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell
The nation’s eyes will be on Georgia as voters cast their ballots for both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats. The results will determine Democratic or Republican control of the Senate.
Republican incumbent David Perdue fell just short of gaining a majority in his race against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel to force a runoff. Perdue garnered 49.73 percent of the vote, nearly 2 percent more than Ossoff.
Overall, Fulton voters strongly backed Ossoff with 70 percent of the vote, but the contest was much tighter among the ballots cast in North Fulton. Perdue won in all districts in the northern and northeast sections of the county, mostly Milton, while voters were split among precincts in Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Roswell.
Also on the ballot is the U.S. Senate race pitting incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. The two candidates received the highest vote tally from a field of 20 candidates in the Nov. 3 Special Election.
Warnock received 51 percent of the overall vote in Fulton with Loeffler garnering 16 percent, the highest tally among Republicans.
Warnock won several North Fulton districts that backed Perdue.
Voters will also decide on the District 4 Public Service Commissioner. The district does not include Fulton County, but members are elected at-large by all Georgia voters.
The race features Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Democrat Daniel Blackman.
The five-member commission regulates public utilities in the state, including electricity, natural gas and telecommunications.
For more information on early voting, visit bit.ly/2Vsc7cv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.