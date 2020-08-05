FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Registered voters in Fulton County go to the polls Aug. 11 to select the final candidates for the Nov. 3 General Election and for non-partisan seats.
Early voting continues through Friday, Aug. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weekend voting ended Aug. 1.
This year, Fulton County has 20 early voting locations, including State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which was opened in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks to accommodate for social distancing. The arena is touted as Georgia’s largest voting location.
Fulton County has ensured that at least three early voting sites are available in each commission district.
Registered voters may cast their ballot at any Fulton County polling location during early voting. If residents choose to vote on Election Day Aug. 11, they must report to their assigned polling place, which can be found at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
North Fulton early voting locations include:
East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Northeast/ Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross St.
Roswell, GA 30009
Fulton County voters are asked to wear face covering while voting. Social distancing will be enforced at polling locations, and the number of people inside a facility at any giving time may be limited.
Residents may also vote through the mail using an absentee ballot by no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 7.
To view sample ballots or receive an absentee ballot, visit fultonelections.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.