FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In the wake of issues with the June 9 primaries, Fulton County has recruited nearly 3,000 poll workers to help staff more than 245 polling sites around the county.
And more are on the way.
Many polling sites in the primary were short on workers and those skilled with the new voting machines.
Fulton County Registration and Elections Director Richard Barron said COVID-19 contributed to the missteps.
“During the June 9 primary, we not only lost poll workers but polling sites due to the COVID-19 crisis,” Barron explained. “As we move toward the Nov. 3 election, our goal is to equip the poll workers and our staff with the resources needed to be prepared and successful.”
In the 2018 general election, six in ten poll workers were over the age of 61, and 27 percent of those over 61 were over the age of 70, according to government data from that year’s Election Administration and Voting Survey. Previous years had seen similar demographics of older poll workers. Due to COVID-19’s effect on the elderly population, many of the usual poll workers opted to stay home rather than work during the pandemic.
Fulton County has implemented in-person training for poll workers. The county has more than 60 training sessions scheduled. Barron said participants will receive rigorous training on how to operate the ballot marking devices, serving voters and understanding the importance of maintaining a safe environment.
The county has also increased the number of polling sites from 210 to 240.
“Social distancing requirements at some polling sites resulted in long lines,” Barron said. “We have included more polling locations for the Nov. 3 election. This means that lines will be reduced going forward.”
The State Farm Arena will function as an official early voting location for all Fulton County residents. This is Georgia’s largest-ever voting precinct allowing for tens of thousands of voters to cast their votes while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Early voting will run Oct. 12- 30.
Fulton County offers two other voting options for those not comfortable with going to the polls. Citizens can request a ballot by email and send it in by mail, or they can take advantage of the 24/7 drop boxes. Fulton County now has 40 drop boxes throughout the county. Neither method requires any interaction with the staff. Currently, voters can request an absentee ballot as late as Friday, Oct. 30.
Barron said many applicants for poll worker positions say they want to become an effective part of the process.
“Those applying understand that this is an important election year, and they want to assist in making sure that voters have the best voting experience,” Barron said.
Poll workers are compensated $355 for working the election and attending training sessions. Those interested in becoming a poll worker can fill out the form on the Fulton County website, fultoncountyga.gov.
