FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County has closed its offices to the public and is moving services online until further notice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes the Fulton County Government Center on Pryor Street in Atlanta, the Board of Assessors Office on Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta, the North Fulton Service Center on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs and the Customer Service Center on Maxwell Road in Alpharetta.
Arts centers, senior centers, libraries, the Wolf Creek amphitheater and the animal control facility are all also closed to the public.
The judicial branch has also suspended several of its services. Effective March 16, no jurors or grand jurors should report, and no jury trials will be held for 30 days. Non-essential hearings will not take place during these 30 days, unless they can be conducted by video or teleconferencing.
Parties or attorneys should contact the chambers of the judge assigned to their case if they have any questions. All traffic citation hearings are canceled until further notice. Residents who have upcoming traffic hearings should contact 404-613-5040 for further information.
Fingerprinting for weapons carry licenses has been suspended by the Fulton County, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs police departments. Group wedding ceremonies conducted by the Judge of the Probate Court have been suspended indefinitely.
All visitation at Fulton County jails is suspended until further notice, with exceptions for attorney visits, judges, clergy, medical and mental health providers and other law enforcement agencies.
To mitigate the economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fulton County is promoting a variety of programs to support small businesses and workers. These resources include assistance with state and federal loan programs, worker benefits programs and other direct business support.
“Fulton County’s small businesses, and the workers that support them, are essential to the vitality of our County,” Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts said in a statement. “The sharp decline in business and revenue caused by COVID-19 puts workers and businesses at great risk and we need to mitigate these impacts. These are just the first steps we are undertaking to support our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.