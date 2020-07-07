FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County has sent property owners have their 2020 assessment notices.
This year for the first time, more than 17,000 property owners opted to receive their notices by email.
Property assessment notices are not tax bills. Under Georgia law, notices are issued annually and reflect property values as of January 1, 2020.
Property owners who do not believe the value on their notice reflects their property’s fair market value as of January 1 have 45 days from the date printed on the notice to file an appeal. It is recommended that appeals be filed online, but they may be submitted in person or by mail.
Homeowners will also see homestead exemptions reflected on their notice of assessment. Residents who do not have homestead exemptions in place may apply online for exemptions that will take effect in 2021.
For more information, or to request an appointment to discuss questions in person, call 404-612-6440 or go online to fultonassessor.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.