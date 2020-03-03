FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — High school students can help make sure everyone gets counted in the 2020 Census with the Fulton County Public Service Announcement contest.
Public and private high school students can create a 30-second PSA to be used in promoting the 2020 Census. The entry deadline is Friday, March 20. Winners will be announced shortly thereafter.
The winning English and Spanish language videos will become official campaign ads and will be played on Fulton County Government TV, commercial radio and used digitally. Each entrant must work as a team or class.
For official contest rules and submission form, visit bit.ly/3c7YgPs. This event and all elements of the Fulton County Government 2020 Census effort can be shared on social media via the hashtag #FultonCounts.
For more information about the census, visit 2020census.gov.
