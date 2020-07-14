FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Government received honors from the National Association of Counties in 2020, recognizing two departments for their efforts to upgrade and modernize the services provided to residents.
“Congratulations to the Fulton County staffers for once again standing out among their peers nationally,” Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall said. “These honors point to the spirit of innovation among team members focused on making county operations much more efficient.”
Honors went to the Department of Human Resources for programs that work to retain highly skilled talent and to manage overall staff performance. The county’s peers nationwide cited the department’s Incremental Compensation Strategy as a successful effort to address compensation of accomplished senior staff using a more comprehensive method than traditional cost of living adjustments. The program also attempted to improve employee morale, engagement and enhance Fulton’s ability to attract and retain top talent.
Human Resources was also lauded for its recent implementation of the Success Factors program which seeks to standardize performance management throughout the county. The program, implemented this year, allows department heads to develop and communicate goals aligned with the county’s Strategic Priorities and support the achievement of departmental key performance indicators.
Human Resources’ efforts also included the “5 Star Customer Care Program.” The educational and career enhancement effort implemented by the department’s learning and development team hopes to improve customer service training for all county agencies. The program has measurable results, including cost savings of $1,050,000 for continued delivery, enhanced employee productivity, improved customer service with an issue resolution rate of 97 percent and created better interdepartmental cooperation among 40 entities.
The Fulton County Department of Information Technology was honored for its Center for Excellence, which attempts to acquire highly skilled talent who could serve as resources for county staff in multiple departments to help provide more efficient services – all within budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.