FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In a 5-1 vote Aug. 7, Fulton County commissioners rolled back the rate on property taxes.
For 2019, the general fund property tax rate, also known as a millage rate, will be 9.899 mills, or $9.90 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed value. The levy is a reduction from last year’s rate of 10.2 mills.
“I think the fact we had no public comment speaks volumes,” Commissioner Liz Hausmann said. “Mad people tend to show up and let us know their thoughts on something, so I would assume the silence here indicates we’re on the right path with the millage rate.”
Commissioner Marvin Arrington cast the sole dissenting vote.
For most North Fulton residents, county property taxes make up a greater portion of their tax bill than city taxes, but far less than what they pay in school taxes.
This year the school board is considering a rate of 17.796 mills.
City taxes are much lower.
Alpharetta has set a property tax rate of 4.82 mills for its general fund. Other North Fulton cities are expected to set their property tax rate later this month.
Roswell officials have indicated support for a rate of 4.955 mills. Johns Creek is considering a rate of no greater than 4.042 mills, and Milton is looking to raise its millage rate to 4.731 mills, the rate the city held from 2006-17.
County commissioners agreed to this year’s rate with little discussion.
It was a stark contrast to last year, when commissioners Hausman, Bob Ellis and Lee Morris had supported a rate of 9.77 mills, the minimum needed to fund the budget. But the Finance Department recommended a higher rate, 10.2 mills, as a means of maintaining reserves and securing millage rate reductions over the next four years.
At the time, the opposing commissioners, who all represent North Fulton, were skeptical the county would follow through on the plan to continue to lower the rate.
However, this year’s rate is lower than the Finance Department had predicted last year. It had predicted the county would need a rate of 10.12 mills this year, about .2 mills more than what was eventually passed.
