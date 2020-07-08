Fulton chairman urges use of facemasks

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In light of rising COVID-19 cases in the area, Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts is urging all residents to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing facemasks in public.
Pitts issued the statement July 6, which included a plea for residents to likewise practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly.
“While I am not empowered to mandate the use of facial coverings across Fulton County, I am convinced that at this juncture it is an absolute necessity to do so,” Pitts said. “It is the wise thing to do, smart thing to do, and the moral thing to do.”
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Fulton County has been rising rapidly over the past few weeks, according to Dr. Lynn Paxton, District Health Director for the Fulton County Board of Health.
“We are now entering an accelerated phase of the epidemic,” Paxton said.
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners adopted legislation last month requiring visitors in all Fulton County facilities to wear facemasks.
“As elected officials, we should set the example and lead by deed and not word,” Pitts said. “As such I am asking all elected officials in Fulton County to encourage their constituents to comply with the guidelines.”
While local city governments are not currently able to require facemasks, several are encouraging residents to follow health and safety guidelines.
“We can all play a part in getting Fulton County back to health,” Pitts said. “Cover your face. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. If we all unite and do these three things, Fulton will win.”
Total positive COVID-19 cases by city
Alpharetta
Johns Creek
Milton
Roswell
July 6
261
250
142
497
July 1
201
202
109
433
June 29
185
183
96
401
June 26
164
173
95
378
June 24
154
164
89
359
June 22
138
149
85
329
June 19
129
141
78
314
June 17
123
138
75
304
Source: Fulton County Board of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.