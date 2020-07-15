FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting is fast approaching for the Aug. 11 elections, which include ballots for the general primary and special election runoff.
Early voting runs Monday, July 20 through Friday, Aug. 7, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Weekend voting will be held on two days: Saturday, July 25 and Saturday, Aug. 1, both 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
This year, Fulton County has announced 20 early voting locations, including State Farm Arena, which was opened in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks to accommodate for social distancing guidelines. The arena is touted as Georgia’s largest voting location.
Fulton County has ensured that at least three early voting sites are available in each commission district.
Any registered voter may cast their ballot at any Fulton County polling location during early voting.
North Fulton early voting locations include:
- East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
- Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
- Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
- Northeast/ Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
- Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross St.
Roswell, GA 30009
Fulton County voters are asked to wear face covering while voting. Social distancing will be enforced at polling locations, and the number of people inside a facility at any giving time may be limited.
If residents choose to vote on Election Day Aug. 11, they must report to their assigned polling place, which can be found at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Residents may also vote through the mail using an absentee ballot by no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 7.
The Aug. 11 election is a partisan primary runoff, with races varying by party. Those who voted in the June 9 primary will be provided a ballot for the same party they voted for in June. Those who did not vote in the primary may select either party ballot.
To view sample ballots or receive an absentee ballot, visit fultonelections.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
