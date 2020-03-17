Members of the Forsyth County Census Committee stand with county officials at the March 5 County Commission meeting. The commissioners declared April 1 as Census Day. Pictured, from back left, are Forsyth County commissioners Todd Levent, Molly Cooper, Chairwoman Laura Semanson, Cindy Jones Mills and Dennis Brown. In front are, from left, Forsyth County Schools Director of Information Systems Kathy Carpenter, Forsyth County Director of Senior Services Ruthie Brew, United Way of Forsyth County Director of Community Impact Melissa Corliss, Forsyth County Public Library Director Anna Lyle and Forsyth County Communications Director Karen Shields.