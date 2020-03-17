FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners proclaimed April 1 Census Day during its March 5 meeting.
The board stressed it is vital that all households in Forsyth County complete and submit a census form because every resident counts and deserves to be counted, Russell Brown, communications manager with Forsyth County Department of Communications said in a statement.
“The census determines how the federal government distributes $400 billion in funding, including an estimated $16 billion for critical community services, housing, transportation, healthcare, economic development and other needs and services in Georgia,” the statement read.
Census data also ensures fair congressional representation by determining how many elected congressional representatives and congressional districts each state will have, Brown wrote.
“The Board of Commissioners encourages every resident to accurately complete the census questionnaire on-line, over the telephone or promptly return it by mail,” the statement read.
