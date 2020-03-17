FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners proclaimed April 1 Census Day during its March 5 meeting.

Forsyth County Census Committee

Members of the Forsyth County Census Committee stand with county officials at the March 5 County Commission meeting. The commissioners declared April 1 as Census Day. Pictured, from back left, are Forsyth County commissioners Todd Levent, Molly Cooper, Chairwoman Laura Semanson, Cindy Jones Mills and Dennis Brown. In front are, from left, Forsyth County Schools Director of Information Systems Kathy Carpenter, Forsyth County Director of Senior Services Ruthie Brew, United Way of Forsyth County Director of Community Impact Melissa Corliss, Forsyth County Public Library Director Anna Lyle and Forsyth County Communications Director Karen Shields.

The board stressed it is vital that all households in Forsyth County complete and submit a census form because every resident counts and deserves to be counted, Russell Brown, communications manager with Forsyth County Department of Communications said in a statement.

“The census determines how the federal government distributes $400 billion in funding, including an estimated $16 billion for critical community services, housing, transportation, healthcare, economic development and other needs and services in Georgia,” the statement read.

Census data also ensures fair congressional representation by determining how many elected congressional representatives and congressional districts each state will have, Brown wrote.

“The Board of Commissioners encourages every resident to accurately complete the census questionnaire on-line, over the telephone or promptly return it by mail,” the statement read.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.