FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Public schools in Forsyth County have been closed in response to efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. School officials held a professional learning day for teachers and administrators Friday, and students were allowed to retrieve items for study that same day.
For this week, March 16-20, the district is holding online learning for students. On March 19, the school system will announce its plans for next week, March 23-27, following a thorough review of the COVID-19 situation.
During the online sessions this week, all teachers who are leading lessons for students will work from home.
All county public school events and activities — extracurricular activities, school-related trips, community school events and facility rentals — have been canceled.
Forsyth County government has announced a number of closures as well. A full list, which is being updated regularly, can be found on the county’s website, forsythco.com/.
Already, the county has announced several programs at the jail have been suspended.
The county library system was set to close Monday, although early voting will be conducted at the Hampton Branch.
