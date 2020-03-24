FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Service providers Georgia Power, Comcast and AT&T are giving customers a break as financial strains become another symptom the COVID-19.
Georgia Power has suspended its cutoff policy for 30 days and will then reevaluate.
Comcast is offering free access to its Xfinity WiFi hotspots. Everyone, including nonsubscribers, can take advantage of the 60-day offer. New customers are given 60 days of free basic internet service. The cable company is also providing unlimited data to customers at no additional charge. It is not charging late fees or disconnecting services for those who can’t pay their bills.
Comcast is not the only business suspending shutoffs. AT&T is also suspending the termination of its wireless, home phone or broadband services when customers are financially strapped due to coronavirus disruptions. Late fees will also be waived, the company said.
AT&T is also providing free access to its public Wi-Fi hot spots. Consumer home internet wireline customers and fixed wireless internet customers would receive unlimited data, the company said.
Phone service providers Verizon and T-Mobile are also offering help. Verizon said it is waiving late fees and suspending service termination for those customers “negatively impacted by the global crisis.”
Meanwhile, T-Mobile said it is providing unlimited data to all current customers who have plans with data for the next 60 days, and it will also provide additional data to mobile hotspot users.
Charter Communication is providing free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi internet for the next 60 days to households with K-12 students or college students who don’t already have a subscription. It’s also offering its Wi-Fi hot spots for free to the public.
Atlanta Gas Light has suspended its shutoffs for seven days and is using that time to evaluate its options.
For those students stranded at college and residential learning institutions, Enterprise, the car rental company, announced that it is reducing the minimum age for renting a vehicle to 18 through the end of May “to make it easier for students to get home to their families” due to the suspension of college courses.
