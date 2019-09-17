ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Residents on Alpharetta’s east side should soon begin seeing signs of an amenity they’ve waited years to enjoy.
The City Council signed an agreement with the Ed Isakson YMCA on Sept. 9 to form a partnership in construction of a $3.1 million community center. It will be the city’s first indoor activity center east of Ga. 400.
Plans call for converting the existing teen center into a community activity, wellness, summer camp, program and meeting space by adding a second floor to the facility. There are no plans to increase the height of the building but merely to install a second floor to the existing structure.
Overall, the project will add five community spaces to the existing building.
Construction is set to begin this month, and completion is scheduled for May 2020.
Under terms of the agreement, the city will provide $2.5 million in funding for the project. That funding was made available through a bond referendum passed by voters in 2016.
Earlier this year, the city amended its agreement with the YMCA to establish a collaboration between that organization and the city’s director of Parks and Recreation to develop and schedule community activities at the facility.
Morgan Rodgers, director of Parks and Recreation for the city, said the city will use the five rooms to accommodate activities for those with special needs and for seniors. A seniors advisory committee will be formed to assist in selecting suitable activities, he said.
“The programming for these spaces will be based on mutual understanding of the community needs, and we’re going to work collaboratively with the YMCA to program that space,” Rodgers said. “There will be no overlapping or competing programs.”
City Council members said they were pleased to see the project launched, but they want to ensure the city’s interests will be recognized when program scheduling is drawn up.
Councilman Donald Mitchell said the project spans two city councils, and he wants to guarantee that the community center will be used for the greater Alpharetta community.
“We’re spending $2.5 million,” he said. “I think it’s important that we have something in writing that assures us of future [use].”
Rodgers said the city’s revised agreement with the YMCA, adopted in January, spells out specifically how the collaboration will work for the Eastside Community Center. He said the document was drawn up in collaboration with the YMCA governing board and the Alpharetta Recreation Commission.
“It was a well-thought-through document,” Rodgers said.
In a related matter at the Sept. 9 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a design plan for Mid Broadwell Park. The 4.1-acre park was added to the city’s park’s inventory recently as part of the $52 million bond passed by voters in 2016.
Plans call for a small parking lot, a restroom, small picnic area, kids nature play area, open space and trails. The woodland area that currently takes up a large portion of the park, will remain.
