JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Emory Johns Creek Hospital will host a Women’s Wellness Expo on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The hospital will provide free glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings to the community.
Dcotors Sana Ansari, Christy Kenkel and Stacey Pereira will lead a panel discussion about minimally invasive surgery, treatment options for heavy bleeding and gynecologic specialty services.
Attendees will have a chance to meet one-on-one with clinicians and learn more about breast health, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, cholesterol, signs of stroke and heart attack and women’s health.
No registration is required for this free event. Light refreshments and desserts will be served. For more information, call 678-474-8330.
