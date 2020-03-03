FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting for the presidential primary begins Monday, March 2 and runs through Friday, March 20.
Election Day is Tuesday, March 24. For Fulton County outside of the city of Atlanta, there will be no races on the ticket other than the presidential primary.
Georgia is an open primary state, meaning voters do not have to be registered members of a party to vote in that party’s primary. On the Republican side, President Donald Trump is uncontested. For Democrats, 12 candidates will appear on the ballot.
Early voting runs Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 and Saturday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To check your voter registration and Election Day voting location visit mvp.sos.ga.gov. In Fulton County, early voters may cast their ballot at any location.
The early voting locations in North Fulton are:
• Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza in Alpharetta
• East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell
• Johns Creek Environmental Campus, 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell
• Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road in Milton
• North Fulton Service Center, Room 232, 7741 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs
• Park Place at Newtown, 3125 Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek
• Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street in Roswell
• Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE in Sandy Springs
To view a full list of voting locations and sample ballots, visit fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections.
