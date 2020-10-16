Donna Choate, Bill Rawlings explore adversity in new 'Hustle' podcast

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Appen Podcast Network recently launched their new show “Hustle,” with its premiere episode on Aug. 24.

The podcast, co-hosted by Donna Choate and Bill Rawlings, focuses on ordinary people who overcome difficulty and hardship to accomplish significant things. With their first three episodes currently available, the two are always looking to speak with inspirational guests with big stories to tell.

“They are from all walks of life, different ages, and backgrounds,” Choate said. “Bill and I loved the idea that hustle and grit can lead to success in the same way that education and opportunities do… It is fascinating to find out how people use challenges to propel themselves forward as opposed to having it define them in a negative way.”

Choate is no stranger to podcasts. She also serves as the co-host of “My Second Act” with her husband, well-known Atlanta broadcast personality Cadillac Jack. Rawlings serves as both an executive strategist and the senior vice president for Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

The show came to fruition while the two were eating dinner together. Choate initially came up with the show’s title and premise before recruiting Rawlings to join her as co-host.

Rawlings said it was then when the real brainstorming began, and they discussed guest and concept ideas. However, they both wanted to ensure that everything covered in each episode was completely natural in a way that goes beyond a straightforward interview.

“What makes ‘Hustle’ unique is that we have many unknown guests sharing their stories, and we do so through the means of a conversation as opposed to a direct Q&A,” Rawlings said. “Listeners will be able to escape from their daily trials and tribulations to hopefully put their challenges in perspective.”

Choate and Rawlings shake things up with each episode by featuring guests who are either famous or unknown. In their most recent episode, they spoke with Aidan Anderson, a teenager who hosts inspirational TED Talks of his own. Listeners can also look forward to upcoming episodes featuring discussions with Brian Brasher, founder of the rock band Creed, and reality television star Todd Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best.”

“Hustle” aims to inspire and engage listeners with unforgettable stories from fascinating people. With the world still experiencing a global pandemic, there couldn’t be a better time. “Hustle” is currently available on all podcast platforms.