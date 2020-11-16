NORTH METRO ATLANTA — With all the tension accompanying the Nov. 3 General Election, in the end, there were few shakeups in north Metro Atlanta when the final ballots were counted.
For the most part, political parties encroached little into new territory, although there were a few tight races.
Bob Ellis retained his District 2 seat on the Fulton County Commission, defeating Democratic challenger Justin Holsomback. Ellis drew 47,131 — or 54 percent — of the nearly 88,000 votes cast. District 2 represents Milton and large portions of Alpharetta, Roswell and Sandy Springs.
There were two other commission races. Democrat Natalie Hall held her seat in District 4 against Republican challenger Barbara Gresham, and Democrat Khadijah Abdur-Rahman ran unopposed for the seat vacated by Joe Carn.
Overall, Fulton voters turned out in record numbers. Election officials say close to 515,000 votes were cast. That’s nearly 20 percent more than voted in the 2016 presidential election.
The slate of other Fulton County office winners included all Democrats. All ran unopposed. They include: District Attorney Fani Willis, Superior Court Clerk Cathelene Robinson, Sheriff Patrick Labat, Tax Commissioner Arthur Ferdinand and Solicitor General Keith Gammage.
U.S. HOUSE
6th Congressional District
Incumbent Democrat Lucy McBath defeated Republican Karen Handel who lost the seat to McBath in 2018. This time around, McBath drew 54 percent of the vote, far greater than the razor-thin margin she posted two years ago. Turnout for the 2020 congressional race was also higher, with 394,000 votes cast, almost 25 percent more than in 2018. District 6 includes most of northern Fulton County and parts of Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE SENATE
District 21 — Incumbent State Sen. Brandon Beach of Alpharetta ran unopposed. Beach, a Republican, drew 25,644 votes. The district covers north Alpharetta, all of Milton and much of Cherokee County.
District 56 — Incumbent Republican State Sen. John Albers held off a serious challenge from Democrat Sarah Beeson, retaining his seat by about 2,200 votes, about 2 percent of the nearly 100,000 votes cast. District 56 includes Roswell, southern portions of Alpharetta and Milton, and roughly the area west of Jones Bridge Road in Johns Creek.
District 48 — Democrat Michelle Au defeated Republican Matt Reeves 56 percent to 44 percent. Au’s victory keeps the seat in Democratic hands, filling the vacancy left by Zahra Karinshak, who stepped down to run for the U.S. House. District 48 includes most of Johns Creek.
District 40 — Incumbent Democrat Sally Harrel held fast to her seat, defeating Republican Gary Guan 60 percent to 40 percent. District 40 encompasses Dunwoody and other portions of DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
GEORGIA STATE HOUSE
District 47 — Republican incumbent Jan Jones held on to her seat, defeating Democrat Anthia Owens Carter. Jones garnered 61 percent of the vote. District 47 includes all of Milton and portions of north Roswell and west Alpharetta.
District 48 — Democrat incumbent Mary Robichaux fought off a challenge from Republican Betty Price, whom she unseated in 2018. Robichaux edged out the former Roswell City councilwoman by just over 1,200 votes, 52-48 percent. The district covers most of Roswell and southern portions of Alpharetta.
District 49 — Incumbent Republican Chuck Martin drew 53 percent of the vote to secure a win over Democrat Jason T. Hayes. The former Alpharetta mayor outpaced his challenger by 1,800 votes. District 49 includes most of Alpharetta and a sliver of northwest Johns Creek.
District 50 — Incumbent Democrat Angelika Kausche defeated Republican and former Johns Creek City Councilman Jay Lin, 53 percent to 47 percent. Kausche ended the polling with a margin of nearly 1,600 votes. The district represents most of the City of Johns Creek.
District 51 — Incumbent Democrat Josh McLaurin defeated Republican challenger Alex B. Kaufman, winning 55 percent of the vote. District 51 includes the area south of Old Alabama Road and west of Barnwell Road in Johns Creek.
District 79 — Incumbent Democrat Mike Wilensky cruised with 60 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Andrea Johnson for the seat, which includes most of Dunwoody and parts of Doraville and Chamblee.
District 95 — Incumbent Democrat Beth Moore garnered 56 percent of the votes to hold off a bid by Republican Erica McCurdy. District 95 includes a small section of Johns Creek south of Old Alabama Road and west of Barnwell Road.
