CUMMING, Ga. — City of Cumming leaders issued a statement March 17 announcing a temporary restriction of public access to all city buildings and facilities.
The temporary restriction became effective March 18 and will remain in effect until March 31.
City leaders made the decision, they said, out of an abundance of caution for the safety.
The decision follows recommendations from national health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control.
“Developing and implementing changes such as these is a tough balancing act,” Mayor Troy Brumbalow said. “We are a public entity, owing our existence to our citizens, and restricting access for them is a difficult step.”
City leaders have a responsibility to guarantee a safe workplace for our employees and a greater responsibility to our state and nation as a whole to do all we can to control the spread of this virus that is making its way across our country, Brumbalow said.
“Hopefully these will be short-term changes. We will be reassessing every day and keeping in touch with our employees and the public as we try to do the right thing for all concerned,” he said.
The city has taking additional steps to reduce employee exposure.
All departments will remain staffed and operational, but city business will be conducted by phone and electronically. Public access to city buildings will be restricted to appointments only and to necessary in-person meetings. Contact information will be posted at all locations and on the city’s news page along with other COVID-19 information www.cityofcumming.net.
All in-person meetings are to be changed to phone or video conferencing, if possible.
Citizen contact points will remain open via phone, email and the city’s website (www.cityofcumming.net/ask-a-question).
All Cumming utility payments can be paid by phone, online or in the utilities night deposit box in the City Hall parking lot, across from the main entrance doors.
City officials also announced the Cumming Municipal Court would be closed at least through April 15.
