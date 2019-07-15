Here are a couple of excerpts from an interview between Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, and Preston Thompson, host of “The Georgia Politics Podcast.” The transcript has been edited to provide as much information as possible.
Q.: You are campaigning a lot on your ability to get things done. Some people have a hard time believing the Senate can be saved. Are there things you’re hoping to do when you get there that would help break some of that deadlock?
Tomlinson: The problem in the U.S. Senate is dysfunction…What has happened is the world’s most deliberative body, which is our U.S. Senate …has now devolved into this organization of people who are addicted to the fight.
And so, whenever a challenge comes up, they look at it as “How can I rev up my base?” and “How can I demean my opponent?” and not “How can we get this resolved.” In order to address that, you have to change the ethos of the organization.
From being a trial lawyer and practicing almost exclusively in the federal court as someone who specialized in complex litigation, it was my job to turn trains around, to take things that were a huge mass of tangled yarn and figure out how to bring justice to it expeditiously.
I didn’t specialize in banking law or aviation law, I did all of that because my specialty was bringing function from dysfunction, pulling victory from the jaws of defeat. That’s when other lawyers would call me into cases.
A lot of folks say “Well, I can work with people on both sides of the aisle.” That’s great. A lot of people can do that, and that’s a wonderful attribute to have. I could do that too.
I also am a street fighter, but I always keep my eye on the solution for the people I represent. I think people miss that sometimes.
Q.: Do you think having a history of executive experience, as mayor, gives you unique perspective?
Tomlinson: It does, because the buck always stops with the executive, so as an executive you have a very keen interest of the importance of government as a tool to solve things. Our government is us. If you understand that, then government is the organization through which we do amazing things, and I think an executive has a very particular idea and set of circumstantial experiences which allow them to understand how important the legislature is.
At the same time when you flip that script, a legislator has an immense responsibility to get the working right, to deliver it to the executive to be signed off on. If you can’t immediately win the hearts and minds of the executive, then your objective is to box them in so that it has to be politically palatable to them, or the alternative is not politically palatable to them and that takes a very strategic mind. So, yes, mayors know how to run government because people demand it of them and they have a respect for it.
To hear the full interview, visit northfulton.com/podcasts/thegeorgiapoliticspodcast or search for “The Georgia Politics Podcast” wherever you find your podcasts.
