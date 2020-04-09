ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Statewide shutdowns have left North Fulton cities looking like Super Bowl Sunday – closed shops, empty streets and a few wayward pedestrians walking their dog.
With government buildings off limits to residents and staff, city officials say they’re still on the job and government workers are busy behind the scenes.
“All of our folks are working,” Roswell Community Relations Director Julie Brechbill said. “They may be working from home, but they’re permitting, all the stuff they usually do in the office, they’re doing it from home. Everybody is working, just in a different way.”
Hard numbers can be hard to digest, but they do suggest the city continues to operate.
From March 30 to April 3, the Roswell Department of Community Development conducted 119 building inspections and 152 land disturbance inspections. Staff issued 47 land disturbance and building permits and received 46 new residential applications and 14 new commercial permit applications.
The department collected $50,000 in fees before issuance of permits.
The city’s 911 center handled 12 percent fewer calls from March 1 to April 6 compared to the same period a year ago.
Public Works remains on the job, Brechbill said.
“All design engineers and planners are working remotely,” she said.
Right now, the city has field inspectors on site as work continues on the Ga. 9 at Oxbo Road intersection improvement project, the Ga. 92 at Hardscrabble Road southbound right turn lane and the connector road at Waller Park and Grimes Bridge Park.
Local crews are also working on pothole repairs, signal timing refinements and other maintenance duties, Brechbill said.
Alpharetta
Alpharetta City Administrator Bob Regus has been giving the City Council weekly updates, tracking work from its 452 full-time employees.
At the April 6 council meeting, Regus reported Community Development conducted 460 inspections the prior week, issued 43 permits, received 13 new residential and 13 new commercial applications. Overall, Regus said, the department collected $136,000 in fees.
Calls to the Alpharetta 911 Center are down 20 percent to both police and fire from March 1 to April 6 compared to the same period in 2019, Regus said. Calls to Milton 911, which are also fielded at the Alpharetta center, are down 24 percent to police and down 16 percent for fire.
Regus said Public Works reports that work is continuing on a number of projects, including the two roundabouts on Bethany Road at Mayfield and Mid Broadwell roads, Rucker Road safety improvements and the triple left-turn lanes project on Windward Parkway. He said crews are also performing trail work on the Big Creek Greenway extension into Forsyth County, and work is also underway on connections and extensions to the Alpha Loop.
Johns Creek
Johns Creek Communications Director Bob Mullen said a lot of activity is focused on street and parks projects.
“Crews are using the relatively good weather and light traffic conditions to make up for lost time due to cold and rainy conditions in the first quarter,” Mullen said.
The 4-acre Morton Road neighborhood park near State Bridge Road is continuing development. When completed, he said, it will feature a playground, pavilion, walkways, a restroom, picnic areas and a half-court basketball court.
Work on the Shakerag Park fishing pier has just wrapped up, and work continues on the Wall that Heals memorial at Newtown Park and on the turf cricket pitch at Shakerag.
About a dozen major road projects are underway, including State Bridge Road widening from the river to Camden Way, and intersection improvements at McGinnis Ferry and Bell Road and at Medlock Bridge and Bell Road. All three are part of the city’s list of TSPLOST projects.
Other Public Works infrastructure projects underway include sidewalk repairs at Tech park, sound abatement along Abbott’s Bridge Road and resurfacing roads.
Emergency calls were down year over year in March. The Fire Department received 17 percent fewer calls over the past month from March 2019. Emergency calls to police were down just over 7 percent.
Johns Creek Community Development conducted 661 inspections from March 1 to April 6. New residential permits totaled 118, and there were 21 new commercial permits filed. The department issued 82 permits during those five weeks and collected $110,000 in fees.
There are other things the cities are doing outside the routine. All have added special COVID-19 pages on their websites to keep residents updated on closures and policies.
In Roswell, Brechbill said the city has set up a meal train sign-up because of the influx of offers to feed first responders. She said the city has already received from 50 to 70 N95 masks donated for emergency personnel.
“That’s why we set all this up,” Brechbill said. “We’ve had people calling us that wanted to buy the 911 operators dinner or lunch, bring in food for all of them. We set that up where people could sign up.”
