GEORGIA — Last week was the qualifying period for several local, state and federal races. Here is a rundown of who qualified.
U.S. Senate
May 19 is the primary date for one of Georgia’s senate seats. Incumbent Sen. David Perdue is uncontested on the Republican side, while several Democratic candidates will compete to challenge him. Another candidate is running as a Libertarian.
• David Perdue (R)
• Sarah Riggs Amico (D)
• Marckeith DeJesus (D)
• James Knox (D)
• Tricia Carpenter McCracken (D)
• Jon Ossoff (D)
• Maya Dillard Smith (D)
• Teresa Tomlinson (D)
• Shane Hazel (Libertarian)
For the seat occupied by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, there will be no vote on May 19. Instead, a nonpartisan primary will be held Nov. 3. All candidates will appear on the same ballot, and if no candidate receives a majority, there will be a runoff between the top two finishers on Jan. 5, 2021.
• Doug Collins (R)
• Derrick Grayson (R)
• Annette Davis Jackson (R)
• Wayne Johnson (R)
• Kelly Loeffler (R)
• Kandiss Taylor (R)
• Deborah Jackson (D)
• Jamesia James (D)
• Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D)
• Matt Lieberman (D)
• Joy Slade (D)
• Ed Tarver (D)
• Raphael Warnock (D)
• Richard Winfield (D)
• Brian Slowinski (Libertarian)
• Al Bartell (Independent)
• Allen Buckley (Independent)
• Michael Greene (Independent)
• Valencia Stoval (Independent)
• John Fortuin (Green)
• Rod Mack (Write-in)
U.S. House
Several Republicans qualified to challenge Rep. Lucy McBath, including former Rep. Karen Handel. McBath, a Democrat, unseated Handel in 2018.
• Mykel Barthelemy (R)
• Karen Handel (R)
• Blake Harbin (R)
• Joe Profit (R)
• Paulette Smith (R)
• Lucy McBath (D)
State Senate
For District 56, which roughly includes the parts of Johns Creek west of Jones Bridge Road, Incumbent Republican State Sen. John Albers will be contested by Democrat Sarah Beeson.
For District 48, which includes the rest of the city, State Sen. Zahra Karinshak is running for the U.S. House in the 7th district. Three candidates are vying to take her place, with a primary May 19.
• Matt Reeves (Republican)
• Michelle Au (Democrat)
• Josh Uddin (Democrat)
State House
District 49 includes a sliver of northwest Johns Creek. There will be a Democratic primary to decide who will face Incumbent Republican Rep. Chuck Martin.
• Jason Hayes (D)
• Ken Lawler (D)
For District 50, which represents most of Johns Creek, Incumbent Democrat Rep. Angelika Kausche will face former City Councilman Jay Lin on the Republican ticket.
District 51 includes the area south of Old Alabama Road and west of Barnwell Road. Incumbent Democrat Rep. Josh McLaurin will compete against Republican Alex Kaufman.
In District 95, which includes a small section of the city south of Old Alabama and west of Barnwell, Incumbent Democrat Rep. Beth Moore will face Republican Erica McCurdy.
Sheriff
• Walter Calloway (D)
• Myron Freeman (D)
• Theodore Jackson (Incumbent, D)
• Pat Labat (D)
• Charles Rambo (D)
Judge of the Probate Court
• Tim Curtin
• Kenya Johnson
• Diane Weinberg
Uncontested Races
The following incumbents will run uncontested.
• Clerk of the Superior Court: Tina Robinson (D)
• Tax Commissioner: Arthur Ferdinand (D)
• State Court Judges: Diane Bessen, Jane Morrison, Myra Dixon, John Mather, Susan Edlein, Patsy Porter, Wesley Tailor
• Solicitor General: Keith Gammage (D)
