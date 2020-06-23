MILTON, Ga. — Three Cambridge High School students organized a peaceful march June 14 to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others who died or were injured by police.
Raleigh Kriegel, Arden Lewis and Claire Thielens, all rising seniors at Cambridge High School, organized and led the demonstration, which took place outside of Milton High School on Birmingham Highway.
Kriegel and Lewis said they noticed that while there had been peaceful protests in nearby Alpharetta and Roswell, they were not aware of any occurring in Milton.
“We’re all residents of Milton,” Kriegel said. “We wanted to do something specifically for our city.”
Several dozen participants of all ages marched down Birmingham Highway to a greenspace outside Milton City Hall, where Kriegel, Lewis, Thielens and others spoke to the crowd. A public safety officer was present to monitor the event.
The three students are a part of the law and justice program and the fire emergency service track at Cambridge, and their involvement helped inspire them to organize the event.
“We know a lot of the legal procedures, and it’s really sad when you’re watching the television and you know what’s actually supposed to happen but it’s not happening.” Lewis said.
Lewis’s father, Cleve Lewis, grew up in Montgomery during the Montgomery Bus Boycott. He said that he admired the heavy involvement of young people in the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I think, hopefully, we might get some change this time.” he said.
Kriegel encouraged other young people to speak out.
“Keep getting out there because this is not over, it’s not a moment, it’s the movement.” Kriegel said.
