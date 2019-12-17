ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Possman Book Store in Avalon will host local author Bonnie Flood on Friday, Dec. 20 from 5-7 p.m. to discuss and sign her first book.
Flood is an artist, teacher and former art teacher to President George W. Bush. Her book, “Now Who is Going To Make My Coffee,” is about the journey of widowhood.
There are many ways to cope with a death of a loved one, but no right way, just your way, Flood said.
“Now Who is Going To Make My Coffee” covers the grief, the journey and the hope of recovering from losing a loved one. It offers personal stories of coming to grips with loss and why some seem to be able to cope with the stresses of life and form new plans, while others cannot.
Flood said she was inspired to write the book from her own experiences as a way to find why widows are left behind.
“As you read ‘Now Who is Going To Make My Coffee,’ I pray that you will find comfort and answers within yourself as you read the real stories of people who are on the journey and those who have recovered,” Flood said. “There is humor, tears and some real-life lessons in dating and acquiring new friendships. Joy does come in the morning and you will become whole again.”
