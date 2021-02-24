METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — Residents and staff of Addington Place Senior Living at Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Roswell are celebrating their recent vaccinated status.
Addington Place is under the Cedarhurst Senior Living umbrella with 47 communities and more than 3,000 residents in nine states, including nine operations in Georgia.
Alex Neff, divisional director of Operations, said 93 percent of the residents at the Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Roswell communities have received the Pfizer COVID vaccine through CVS.
He said the residents who have yet to receive the vaccine were either not in the community when registration occurred or had recently had COVID and weren’t in the window to get vaccinated. Neff said those who were unable to get the vaccination are looking forward to their turn.
Overall, Neff said the residents were excited to have access to the vaccine, and their families were just as enthusiastic.
“All the residents were thrilled they were getting their shot, and their families were calling and making sure that their loved one was signed up,” he said. “It’s been a very positive response, and they’ve been very grateful for the opportunity, of course, to get the vaccination through us.”
Residents said they “felt great” and “delighted” to be vaccinated, Neff said.
To highlight the occasion, the clinics were decorated. Roswell residents enjoyed a luau theme to remind them of the joys of traveling.
Staff at the communities and third-party providers were also given the option to take the vaccine. At this point, Neff said just under half of employees are getting the shot. He said more employees got the vaccine after seeing others get their first shot with no issues.
Those who missed the first vaccination will be provided transportation to a clinic when arrangements are made, Neff said. Currently, the staff at Addington Place Senior Living are not required to get the vaccination. Neff said they will continue to follow guidance from local health departments and the CDC on requiring the vaccination.
The communities have had two clinics for residents and staff to receive their vaccinations. A third clinic is scheduled for Feb. 25 for those who received their first shot.
Just over one-quarter of Georgia’s 15,779 COVID-related deaths have come from nursing homes. In October, Governor Kemp announced that $113 million of the state’s coronavirus relief funds would be available to Georgia nursing homes and long-term care facilities for increased state-supported staffing and COVID-19 response, including $78 million in additional funding for nursing home staff testing.
Since the outbreak in March 2020, Addington Place Senior Living has made adjustments to keep its residents safe. Currently, families are limited to front-porch and outdoor visits with relatives.
The dining rooms, when there are no positive cases, are limited to 50 percent capacity, and resident activities and gatherings are kept to smaller groups. Neff anticipates that as more residents are vaccinated, facilities will allow larger social gatherings.
Neff said the residents have a sense of hope since receiving the vaccine and the community is looking forward to the potential freedoms the vaccine will bring.
Elsewhere in north Metro Atlanta, Pegasus Senior Living, which operates Dunwoody Place in Atlanta and Historic Roswell Place and Magnolia Place of Roswell, is preparing for major vaccination efforts for residents and staff.
With approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last week, Pegasus Senior Living communities will be partnering with Omnicare-CVS to schedule clinics and will be prepared to administer the vaccine to its residents once distribution dates are available.
“It is still a bit early to tell exact dates regarding when our residents and team members will be receiving the vaccinations,” said Justin Wray, vice president of Operations for Pegasus Senior Living. “However, our teams are prepared and ready with our CVS partnership to administer the vaccines as soon as possible.”
