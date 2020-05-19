FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Gary Ely has taken the reins as commander of American Legion Cumming Post 307.
The appointment was officially effective on March 2, upon the resignation of former Commander Larry Havenhill, who is relocating to central Texas with his wife.
Ely will also be accepting the upcoming nomination for the same position for the 2020-2021 Post year.
In a statement he made through the local Legionnaire Letter’s bi-monthly newsletter, Ely told the 300-member group one of his first goals.
“The coronavirus has delayed our efforts to re-energize the post and to raise money and execute our budget,” he wrote. “But plans are underway to not only accomplish these goals, but also to upgrade our number one potential fund-raising tool, a 105 mm howitzer named Howie.”
