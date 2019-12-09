NORTH FULTON, Ga. — With the 2020 Legislative Session weeks away, local officials are taking aim at one piece of legislation that has already drawn enough fire to ignite a lake.
At issue is a statewide measure that seeks to weaken local government control over building standards. House Bill 302 and Senate Bill 172 would prohibit city or county governments from regulating building design elements for one- or two-family dwellings.
North Fulton cities have already spoken against the legislation.
Milton officials passed a resolution opposing the bills back in February. Johns Creek passed a similar measure in September, with Mayor Mike Bodker calling the legislation “obnoxious.”
Alpharetta followed with its own resolution in October.
Groups like the Georgia Municipal Association, Association County Commissioners of Georgia and The Georgia Conservancy have also come out against the bills.
The legislation specifically prohibits cities and counties from establishing requirements related to type, style or color of exterior material; style or materials of roofs or porches; the style of windows and doors; number and layout of rooms; and exterior non-structural architectural ornamentation.
The legislation is being backed by homebuilders and property developers.
Alpharetta officials met with three members of the local legislative delegation Dec. 2 for a discussion on issues the city would like to see pursued under the Gold Dome. On hand were House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones, Rep. Chuck Martin and Rep. Mary Robichaux.
Top on the list was the building design measure.
“There’s tremendous pressure from lobbyists in the State House now to have restrictions on a municipality’s ability to enforce design standards within their borders,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “All three [legislators] said it is definitely something that is being discussed at high levels, and there’s tremendous pressure to bring forward some kind of bill in the next session. Certainly that’s something that concerns us.”
Gilvin said the legislation is flawed.
“One of our biggest concerns is city governments are the governments that are closest to the people, and Georgia’s a very diverse state,” he said. “There’s a tremendous difference between the governance of a city like Bainbridge or Albany as opposed to a Johns Creek or Duluth or Alpharetta.”
In general, local officials don’t feel it’s appropriate when state lobbyists try to impose restrictions on local control, he said. To impose a practice on Cuthbert and expect it to have the same effect in Alpharetta makes no sense, he said.
“We have development densities and varieties of development that most cities in the state don’t have,” Gilvin said. “We have different challenges with affordable housing than in most cities in rural parts of this state.”
He called the design standards legislation a “blunt instrument” that could actually hinder what Alpharetta is trying to achieve.
“Most of the cost for our housing is not the materials,” he said. “The primary cost for housing in Alpharetta is the land. When you have land values at more than $3 million an acre, whether you use vinyl siding or brick is a rounding error.”
Gilvin said the proposal is yet another example of overreach by the state and federal governments to wrest local control from cities and counties.
Last year, Alpharetta spent more than $40,000 in legal expenses to craft an ordinance that would protect the city’s aesthetics while accommodating telecom companies in their rollout of 5G technology equipment. The effort was designed to preempt proposed state legislation that would give telecoms virtual free reign to place new equipment anywhere within public right of ways.
The Legislature ended up passing the wide-ranging measure, basically obliterating Alpharetta’s ordinance.
Big industries and special interests find it a lot cheaper to lobby for legislation than try to advocate for their positions in 159 different counties, Gilvin said.
“While there are instances where that makes sense, in many of them, it doesn’t,” he said. “It may be more efficient for lobbyists, but it’s not necessarily in the best interests of the residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.